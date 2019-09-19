Play

Leonard (concussion) is not practicing Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Leonard remains in the league's concussion protocol, which he'll need to fully clear before retaking the field. The second-year pro appears to be trending towards sitting out Sunday's tilt against the Falcons, though he'll have one more opportunity to practice Friday. E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin would likely see increased snaps if Leonard were forced to miss any time.

