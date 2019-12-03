Leonard had 11 tackles (five solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Titans.

The 24-year-old posted double-digit tackles for the fifth time this season and provided serious production Sunday despite the Colts' lackluster performance overall. Leonard is tied with Anthony Walker for the team lead in tackles (82) despite missing three games, and he also has five sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.