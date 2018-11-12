Colts' Darius Leonard: Another eight tackles Sunday
Leonard had eight total tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
The NFL's leading tackler despite missing one game due to injury has had at least eight tackles in every game he's played.
