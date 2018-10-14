Leonard (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Leonard was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but his full practice participation Friday was seemingly enough to garner him an active status. Though the ankle injury sidelined him during last week's loss to the Patriots, Leonard should be a must-play option across all IDP leagues after emerging as one of the NFL's top-producing linebackers through his first four appearances. He's accrued double-digit stops in each of his last three games and has amassed four sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble during that stretch.

