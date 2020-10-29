Leonard (groin) was a full participant during the Colts' practice session Thursday.
The one-time All-Pro has been unable to suit up since sustaining a groin injury during Indianapolis' Week 4 win over the Bears, but it appears he is on a trajectory to make his much-anticipated return against Detroit in Week 8. Leonard made his initial foray into resuming practice last Thursday, but this marks the 25-year-old's first full session since sustaining the injury. The Colts' defense is still tied for third in the NFL in DVOA, but the unit has surrendered 59 combined points the past two weeks in Leonard's absence.