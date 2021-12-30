The Colts reinstated Leonard (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Leonard was aided by the recent change in the NFL's COVID-19 return-to-play protocol, which allows unvaccinated players who test positive for the virus to rejoin their respective teams if asymptomatic or showing diminished symptoms at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period. Under the previous rule, Leonard would have had to complete a 10-day quarantine following his positive test, which came shortly before last Saturday's win over the Cardinals. Instead of missing two games, Leonard will now return to the team facility for practice the next two days, setting him up to play a normal snap count this weekend against the Raiders. The fourth-year linebacker has remained a high-end IDP option in 2021, totaling 107 tackles, six forced fumbles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries through 14 games.
