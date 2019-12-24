Play

Leonard notched 11 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-6 win over the Panthers.

Leonard has compiled 115 tackles (68 solo) across 12 contests, and he's logged seven games with double-digit stops. The second-year pro will look to finish strong during Week 17's season-finale in Jacksonville.

