Colts head coach Frank Reich said Leonard (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday due to precautionary reasons with his ankle, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

While Reich said Leonard's absence was precautionary, he did add that he was a little surprised by the move, so it doesn't sound like it was a planned absence. The dynamic linebacker had ankle surgery ahead of the 2021 campaign, but the issue continued to bother him for the majority of the season. However, it wasn't apparent that Leonard was playing hurt based on his production, as he notched 122 tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions, eight forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. Leonard said earlier in May that he's still rehabbing the issue this offseason, but he doesn't anticipate needing additional surgery so he should be good to go for the regular season.