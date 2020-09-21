Leonard had six total tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
While Leonard got fewer tackles than he averaged per game last year (9.3 per game), he was outstanding in pass coverage as he allowed two of four targets against him to be completed for a total of just nine yards.
