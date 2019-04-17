Colts' Darius Leonard: Down to 221 pounds
Leonard currently weighs 221 pounds and plans to stay below 225 throughout the 2019 campaign, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 1070 The Fan reports.
Leonard weighed 234 at the 2018 combine, but he said he was down below 220 by the end of his spectacular rookie season, making him one of the lightest linebackers in the NFL. He led the league with 163 tackles (111 solo) despite missing one game, adding eight passes defensed, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. The second-round pick expects to be in better physical condition for his second pro campaign, as a leg injury prevented him from taking part in the Colts' offseason program last year. Leonard has a solid case to be the first IDP selected in 2019 drafts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...