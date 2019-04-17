Leonard currently weighs 221 pounds and plans to stay below 225 throughout the 2019 campaign, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 1070 The Fan reports.

Leonard weighed 234 at the 2018 combine, but he said he was down below 220 by the end of his spectacular rookie season, making him one of the lightest linebackers in the NFL. He led the league with 163 tackles (111 solo) despite missing one game, adding eight passes defensed, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. The second-round pick expects to be in better physical condition for his second pro campaign, as a leg injury prevented him from taking part in the Colts' offseason program last year. Leonard has a solid case to be the first IDP selected in 2019 drafts.