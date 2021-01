Leonard had 10 tackles (eight solo), one sack, two defended passes and a forced fumble during Week 17's 28-14 win over the Jaguars.

Leonard closed out the regular season with four straight performances of double-digit tackles. Despite having missed two games this season, he ranks eighth in the league in terms of total stops. Leonard's game-changing showcase against the Jaguars earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the third time in his career.