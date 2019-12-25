Colts' Darius Leonard: Estimated as DNP
Leonard (back) is listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Leonard exited last weekend's contest against the Panthers to be evaluated for a concussion, but he was cleared in short order and ultimately finished the game with 11 tackles to his name. While it isn't clear where this back injury came from, Leonard's status for Sunday's season finale in Jacksonville won't be too much of a concern unless he also is unable to practice Thursday and Friday.
More News
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Compiles double-digit tackles•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Racks up 12 tackles against Saints•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Scores first touchdown•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Adds two sacks•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Nursing abdomen injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 17 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...