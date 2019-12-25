Play

Leonard (back) is listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Leonard exited last weekend's contest against the Panthers to be evaluated for a concussion, but he was cleared in short order and ultimately finished the game with 11 tackles to his name. While it isn't clear where this back injury came from, Leonard's status for Sunday's season finale in Jacksonville won't be too much of a concern unless he also is unable to practice Thursday and Friday.

