Leonard was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Bears with a groin injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Leonard recorded a solo tackle before exiting in the second quarter. Zaire Franklin, Jordan Glasgow and E.J. Speed are all candidates to take over at weak-side linebacker for the time being.
