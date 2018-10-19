Leonard (ankle) is expected to play during Sunday's game against the Bills, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Leonard did not practice Friday due to an ankle injury, but the rookie's Week 7 status is apparently not in any jeopardy. Coach Frank Reich said that Leonard's "lingering issue just acted up a little bit." Though Leonard appears on track to suit up against the Bills on Sunday, his injury status is worth monitoring as the season progresses.