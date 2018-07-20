Colts' Darius Leonard: 'Good to go' for training camp

General manager Chris Ballard said Leonard (quadriceps) is 'good to go' for training camp, George Bremer of the Indianapolis Herald Bulltin reports.

Leonard was a limited participant in a good portion of the Colts' offseason workout program, but it doesn't sound as if the linebacker will be under any limitations during training camp. A second-round pick in this year's draft, Leonard is one of the favorites to open the regular season in one of the starting spots at outside linebacker.