Leonard (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

The rookie second-round pick has been a beast this year, racking up 114 tackles, six sacks and three pass breakups in 10 games. He'll get a juicy matchup against non-traditional starters, as quarterback Cody Kessler gets the nod over Blake Bortles and running back T.J. Yeldon starts in lieu of Leonard Fournette (suspension).

