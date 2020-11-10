site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Darius Leonard: Has 15 total tackles
Leonard had 15 total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.
Leonard has returned to piling up the tackles since missing two games with a groin injury. He has 24 tackles in his last two games.
