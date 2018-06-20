Colts' Darius Leonard: Hindered by injury during offseason

Leonard has been limited by a hamstring injury throughout offseason workouts, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Leonard is still hoping he'll be ready for the beginning of training camp, which is a good sign for the Colts, who want to see what their 2018 second-round pick is truly made of. The 22-year-old posted 113 tackles (73 solo) and eight sacks in his senior season at South Carolina State, so he's rightfully penciled in as the Week 1 starter at outside linebacker

