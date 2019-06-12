Leonard (ankle) participated in jogging with the rehab staff during Tuesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 1070 The Fan reports.

Leonard underwent relatively minor ankle surgery in May and is now approaching the tail end of his six-week timeline for recovery. Not only does the linebacker expect to be fully cleared for the start of training camp in late July, but Leonard doesn't expect to be under many limitations in personal workouts during the summer break that starts after mandatory minicamp concludes Thursday.