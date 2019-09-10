Leonard had seven total tackles and defended a pass in Sunday's loss at the Chargers.

He also generated a hurry and batted an attempted pass, according to Pro Football Focus. After leading the NFL in tackles last season (10.9 per game) and posting seven sacks, it was a subpar performance in Week 1, Leonard only had one game with seven or fewer tackles last season and he had a sack in that game. He'll need to adjust to increased focus from opposing offenses as he head into Week 2 at Tennessee.