Leonard recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), an interception and a pass defensed across 65 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Not only did the Maniac lead the Colts in tackles Sunday, he also secured a game-winning interception with the Texans driving late in the fourth quarter down by a touchdown. It could not have been much better of a return for the linebacker, who missed the last three games due to a concussion, but still managed to play every single defensive snap Sunday.