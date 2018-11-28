Leonard recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) and one sack across 48 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Even though he briefly left the contest after twisting his leg, Leonard managed to return to the field and lead the Colts in tackles. He also now has a sack in each of the past two games, bringing his season total to six. The rookie is leading the Colts' defensive line in reps and is emerging as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.