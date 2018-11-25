Leonard injured his knee on the first play of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Leonard went down and immediately reached for his leg. However, the 23-year-old was able to walk to the locker room under his own power. He has since returned to the sideline and has been seen jogging and doing side-to-side work, according to Bowen. Zaire Franklin will fill in while Leonard is out.