Colts' Darius Leonard: Leaves with back injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Leonard (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Leonard exited Sunday's contest late in the fourth quarter with the Colts up 44-20, so it seems likely that he won't retake the field. He left with a team-high 11 tackles (eight solo).
