Colts' Darius Leonard: Limited in practice
Leonard (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Leonard was upgraded to a limited practice Thursday after having been sidelined to begin the week. The rookie second-round pick briefly exited Indianapolis' win over the Dolphins in Week 12, in which he recorded 10 tackles and a sack while picking up shoulder and knee injuries. If Leonard is unable to suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday, expect Zaire Franklin to receive an increased defensive workload.
