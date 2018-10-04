Colts' Darius Leonard: Listed as questionable
Leonard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Patriots.
Leonard was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice after injuring his ankle in Week 4 against the Texans. The 23-year-old linebacker leads the NFL with 54 tackles and has accumulated four sacks this season. Matthew Adams is expected to see an increased workload if Leonard ends up being inactive.
More News
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: In walking boot Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Two sacks Week 3•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Staggering 18 tackles Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Nine total tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...