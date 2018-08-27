Colts' Darius Leonard: Looks set for starting role
Leonard looks set to start at weak-side linebacker after the trade of Antonio Morrison. He had five tackles and two passes defensed in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.
Leonard played the most snaps of any linebacker, which likely indicates he's set to start. The 2018 second-round draft pick has sideline-to-sideline ability and racked up over 100 tackles in each of his final two seasons at South Carolina State.
