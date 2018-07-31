Colts' Darius Leonard: Looks set for starting role
Leonard looks like he'll win a starting linebacker job after the first week of training camp, but it's not clear if he'll get most of his time at weak-side or strong-side linebacker, 1070 am ESPN Indianapolis reports.
Leonard, Indy's 2018 second-round draft pick, has worked with the first-team defense the first week of camp. His position could also be in flux if middle linebacker Anthony Walker's groin injury keeps him out of regular season games.
