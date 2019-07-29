Leonard (ankle) has been a defensive standout during the Colts' training camp practices, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Leonard appears to have fully recovered after undergoing offseason ankle surgery, and unsurprisingly looks like a defensive force in training camp. The 24-year-old is coming off an outstanding rookie campaign in which he posted a league-leading 163 tackles across 15 games, and shouldn't be under any limitations entering his sophomore season.