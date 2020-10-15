Leonard (groin) did not participate during Indianapolis' practice session Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Keefer expanded by stating that it's a "long shot" the star linebacker will be able to suit up during the Colts' Week 6 matchup against the Bengals. Leonard suffered the injury after playing just 28 defensive snaps during Indianapolis' Week 4 win against the Bears, but the Colts defense still held Chicago to a measly 28 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Week 5 was a different story, as the Browns racked up 124 team rushing yards with Leonard inactive.