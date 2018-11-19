Leonard recorded seven tackles (five solo), including a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Leonard has been dominant in his first NFL season, and Sunday may have been his best outing yet. His interception was a career first, and he's now up to four forced fumbles and 104 tackles, including five sacks, through nine games. Leonard has proven to be a top IDP linebacker this season. He and the Colts will take on the Dolphins in Week 12.