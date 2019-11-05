Play

Leonard recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers.

Leonard has notched 47 tackles through just five games, making him one of the most reliable (and valuable) linebackers in IDP formats. He's also made two sacks, two defended passes and an interception across that stretch. The second-year pro is primed for a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 10.

