Colts' Darius Leonard: Nine tackles in loss
Leonard recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers.
Leonard has notched 47 tackles through just five games, making him one of the most reliable (and valuable) linebackers in IDP formats. He's also made two sacks, two defended passes and an interception across that stretch. The second-year pro is primed for a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 10.
More News
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Tacks on another 10 stops•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: On track to play Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Sitting out third straight game•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Practicing again Thursday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Works in limited fashion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 9.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...