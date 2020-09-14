Leonard had nine total tackles and a QB hurry in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Leonard did give up five receptions on all five passes targeted at him for 52 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, but otherwise had a solid game. He picked up where he left off last season when he averaged 9.3 tackles per game.
