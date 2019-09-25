Play

Leonard (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Leonard is making any progress in concussion protocol, and a DNP for the first practice of the week is an unfavorable sign. The second-year pro is one of the league's premier linebackers, and the Colts' defense would receive a major boost by having him back to stop Josh Jacobs, who is averaging 3.7 yards after contact.

