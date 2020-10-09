Leonard (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The 25-year-old sustained the groin injury during the Colts' Week 4 win over the Bears and will miss at least one game as a result. Leonard will represent a significant absence in the middle of the Indianapolis defense, especially since reserve linebackers Jordan Glasgow, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed have combined for only a handful of defensive snaps this season.