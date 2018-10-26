Colts' Darius Leonard: Not practicing Friday
Leonard (ankle) did not practice Friday.
Leonard's lack of participation in the week's last practice does seem to indicate any chance of the starting linebacker's not playing against the Panthers this Sunday, considering that the rookie is not listed with any sort of injury designation. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, expect Leonard to draw another start in Week 8.
More News
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Records 17 tackles Week 7•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Posts nine tackles Week 6•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Available for Sunday's game•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Back at practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...