Leonard (concussion) wasn't spotted at the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard has not practiced all week. The second-year pro will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before suiting up for regular-season action, and his chances of being available Sunday versus the Falcons appear slim. If Leonard is forced to miss any time, expect E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin to see increased work.