Colts' Darius Leonard: Nursing abdomen injury
Leonard was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an abdomen injury.
Leonard logged a dominant performance during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, but he appears to have also picked up an abdomen injury during the contest. It's certainly encouraging that the star linebacker wasn't held out of Wednesday's session entirely. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade his level of practice ahead of Sunday's contest against Jacksonville.
