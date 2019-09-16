Leonard is in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Leonard appears to have picked up the head injury during Sunday's win over the Titans, in which he notched 10 tackles (six solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss and a QB hit. He'll need to fully clear the concussion protocol before retaking the field, making his status for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons murky.

