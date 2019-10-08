Leonard (concussion) was cleared to play Tuesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Leonard missed the last three games, but he announced he's good to go. Colts coach Frank Reich hasn't made an official announcement, but Leonard is in a good position to be ready for Week 7's game versus the Texans following their upcoming bye week. When he's back on the field, Leonard is expected to slot back into an every-snap role.

