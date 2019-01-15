Colts' Darius Leonard: Paces NFL in tackles
Leonard recorded a league-high 163 tackles, including seven sacks, with eight passes defensed (two interceptions) and four forced fumbles in 15 games this season.
Leonard had 19 more tackles than any other player this year despite missing a game due to injury. He recorded 10 or more tackles in seven regular-season games and added at least 13 tackles in each of the Colts' two postseason contests. He also was second among rookies in sacks as he put together an impressive season that may win him Defensive Rookie of the Year. The 2018 second-round pick will look to come back even better for his follow-up in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...