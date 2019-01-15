Leonard recorded a league-high 163 tackles, including seven sacks, with eight passes defensed (two interceptions) and four forced fumbles in 15 games this season.

Leonard had 19 more tackles than any other player this year despite missing a game due to injury. He recorded 10 or more tackles in seven regular-season games and added at least 13 tackles in each of the Colts' two postseason contests. He also was second among rookies in sacks as he put together an impressive season that may win him Defensive Rookie of the Year. The 2018 second-round pick will look to come back even better for his follow-up in 2019.