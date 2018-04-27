Colts' Darius Leonard: Picked by Colts
The Colts selected Leonard in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 36th overall.
The first surprise of the second round comes in the form of Leonard, who was believed by many to be more along the lines of a Day 3 prospect. Leonard (6-foot-2, 229 pounds) does fill a need for the Colts, and considering the top tier of inside linebackers all went in the first round, one could argue Indianapolis got the best remaining off-ball linebacker. He has sideline-to-sideline ability and racked up over 100 tackles in each of his final two seasons at South Carolina State. He'll immediately vie for a starting spot in Indianapolis' linebacker corps.
