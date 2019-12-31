Play

Leonard tallied six tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Leonard's five interceptions this season leads all linebackers. He has shown a keen ability to find the ball so far in his career with 13 takeaways in his first two seasons.

