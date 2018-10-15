Leonard recorded nine tackles (five solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Leonard returned to action Sunday after sitting out Week 5 with an ankle injury. He was every bit as effective as he was prior to the injury, though his five solo tackles were a season low. Averaging over 12 tackles per game through his first five career games, Leonard is proving to be a top IDP option. He'll look to continue his strong play against a struggling Bills team in Week 7.