Colts' Darius Leonard: Posts nine tackles Week 6
Leonard recorded nine tackles (five solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Leonard returned to action Sunday after sitting out Week 5 with an ankle injury. He was every bit as effective as he was prior to the injury, though his five solo tackles were a season low. Averaging over 12 tackles per game through his first five career games, Leonard is proving to be a top IDP option. He'll look to continue his strong play against a struggling Bills team in Week 7.
