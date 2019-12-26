Play

Leonard (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Leonard was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's estimated practice, and he's already resume practicing in full. The second-year pro is on track to draw his usual start against Jacksonville on Sunday.

