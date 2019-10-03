Colts' Darius Leonard: Practicing again Thursday
Leonard (concussion) is participating in Thursday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Leonard appears to be logging a second consecutive limited practice, though he remains in the concussion protocol. He'd previously spent two weeks sidelined from practice entirely, so the second-year pro is making substantial progress in his recovery. He'll need to fully complete the league's protocol for head injuries before suiting up Sunday versus the Chiefs, the last step being to receive medical clearance from an independent neurologist.
