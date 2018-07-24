Colts' Darius Leonard: Ready for training camp

Leonard, who signed his rookie contract Sunday, is indeed healthy for the start of training camp, ESPN 1070 The Fan reports.

Leonard battled a quad injury during the early portion of the offseason, but it appears the rookie second-round pick is ready to compete for a starting outside linebacker spot as camp opens. He totaled 113 tackles in his finals season at South Carolina State and could be a key contributor as a pass rusher for a Colts club that accrued just 25 sacks last season.