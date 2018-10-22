Colts' Darius Leonard: Records 17 tackles Week 7
Leonard posted 17 tackles (12 solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 37-5 win over Buffalo.
Leonard has been on a tear this season. He's averaging just over 13 tackles per game and leads the league by 12 in total tackles. He'll look to maintain his hot start to the year against the Raiders in Week 8.
