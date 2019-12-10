Colts' Darius Leonard: Scores first touchdown
Leonard had nine tackles (three solo), two interceptions and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.
Leonard's first pick came on the second play from scrimmage, and he grabbed another one and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter. The 2018 second-round pick hasn't been able to replicate the absurd tackle totals from his rookie campaign, but he's still been a quality IDP option with 92 tackles (57 solo), five sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 10 games.
