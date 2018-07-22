Colts' Darius Leonard: Signs rookie deal
Leonard inked a four-year contract with the Colts on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Leonard battled a quadriceps injury this offseason, which may have delayed his signing. He's good to go now, though, and is expected to be the favorite for a starting outside linebacker job. Leonard accrued 113 tackles and eight sacks in his final season at South Carolina State. His knack for getting to the quarterback should help a Colts' defense that finished with only 25 sacks in 2017 -- ranked 31st in the league.
